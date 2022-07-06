Mick Fennell, Business Line Director, Temenos & Carlos Salta, Executive Vice President, Head of Banking and Diversified Financials Practice at Capgemini, speak at TCF 2022 about the challenges and drivers financial institutions face when it comes to their payments business, the opportunity financial institutions can capitalize on if they rise above these challenges and how Capgemini and Temenos are collaborating to help financial institutions with payments modernization.

