EBAday 2022: Tackling the invisible threat to financial inclusion

Timo Zwez, Head of Institutional Banking DACH, Banking Circle, speaks at EBAday 2022 about how smaller banks and other non-bank financial institutions are facing exclusion from markets because of the de-risking actions of big banks. We gain background on why de-risking is taking place, the additional challenges presented by the current global landscape and financial crisis, and whether an alternative to the existing cross-border payment solution would be globally beneficial.

