Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Is Request-to-Pay the “missing piece of the puzzle” in the instant payment value chain?

In the lead-up to EBAday 2022, Jean-Philippe Joliveau, Senior Commercial Development Manager at NexiGroup, speaks about instant payment uptake and where we are up to today, what impact Request to Pay is having on the payment experience for end-users in the European payments’ ecosystem and how Nexi Group is supporting the development of an ecosystem that will benefit both businesses and consumers.

 
You can still register to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

912
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

1 h
Blog post
How intuitive spend management software can help businesses create agile, future-fit finance teams
Dynshaw Italia
1 h
Video
Is Request-to-Pay the “missing piece of the puzzle” in the instant payment value chain?
FinextraTV
1 h
Video
Mastercard on how cross-border payments has evolved since the pandemic
FinextraTV
2 h
Company
Uzbek fintech company Humans buys the UPay payment service
Humans
2 h
Company
Paysend invests in Serbia with new European tech centre
Paysend

Related Companies

Nexi

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Markets

Comments: (1)

Fritz Thomas Klein
Fritz Thomas Klein - Independent Mind - Zurich 26 May, 2022, 12:16Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

The limit of instant payment usage at the pont-of-sale is described as the merchant providing the customer with the IBAN to make the instant payment to. Request-to-Pay is described as the solution to this problem.But this only shifts the problem from one side to the other. Now the customer must provide the merchant with the IBAN ro which the merchant has to send the Request-to-Pay. Far simpler would be for the mercahnt to provide he customer at the point-of-sahe with a QR code containing all details for the instant payment to be made. The customer pick this QR code up in his mobile banking app and intiates an nstant payent to the merchant. This would be a simple and frictionless process.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)