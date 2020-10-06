Lessons learnt by fintech firm Kabbage on their AI&ML journey

Kathryn Petralia, Co-Founder & President, Kabbage, gives her View From Sibos on the power and possibilities AI&ML can offer institutions. We learn about her own experiences building and implementing a machine learning solution to benefit small businesses that qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan offered by the Small Business Administration in the US during the pandemic, and the incentive this provided small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

