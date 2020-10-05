Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ramp-up of instant payments & preparations for RTP roll-out in Europe

Hays Littlejohn, CEO, EBA Clearing gives his View From Sibos on how the ramp-up for instant payments is evolving across Europe, what the voices in the market are saying about TIPS and what this means for their customers. We learn about the Request to Pay infrastructure service R2P going live in November this year and how we can expect this space to develop moving forward.

888
