Interoperability key for API adoption in India

Sanjay Jain, iSPIRIT Aadhaar and India Stack, talks at the FinTechStage Inclusion Forum in Jakarta about the take-up of its mobile phone open API-driven payment system, how use is starting to rival that of cards, its potential to foster financial inclusion by offering a low-cost solution and driving new competition, and its additional functionality in the areas of KYC and digital identity.