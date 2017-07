For real-time, think business value, not business case

Conny Dorrestijn, VP Global Payments Marketing, FIS, and Marijke Koninckx, Product Marketing Manager, Instant & Open, FIS, talk about the findings of the 2017 edition of Flavors of Fast, FIS’ annual review of the real-time payments landscape, highlighting the growing linkage between open API and instant payments, the increasing focus on SME and corporate needs and the requirement to lift real-time payments to the ‘third dimension’.

Download Flavors of Fast here.