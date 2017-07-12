 
12 July 2017
Going digital without leaving people behind

2 hours ago | 681 views | 0

Chris Dunne, Market Development Director, VocaLink, talks about how to negotiate the ‘fuzzy zone’ between PSD2 coming into force and the regulatory technical standards being published, the impact on the UK market of the PSF agenda, and the challenges for established banks of managing the migration to digital while some customers still prefer analogue. Chris Dunne, Market Development Director, VocaLink, talks about how to negotiate the ‘fuzzy zone’ between PSD2 coming into force and the regulatory technical standards being published, the impact on the UK market of the PSF agenda, and the challenges for established banks of managing the migration to digital while some customers still prefer analogue.

