Going digital without leaving people behind

Chris Dunne, Market Development Director, VocaLink, talks about how to negotiate the 'fuzzy zone' between PSD2 coming into force and the regulatory technical standards being published, the impact on the UK market of the PSF agenda, and the challenges for established banks of managing the migration to digital while some customers still prefer analogue.