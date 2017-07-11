Login | Sign up |Help
12 July 2017
Avoid tactical band-aids and move strategically

8 hours ago

Robert Browning, UK Country Head and Leader, Product Management, and Gene Neyer, Head of Industry and Regulatory Product Management, Global Payment Solutions, Finastra (formerly D+H), share their insights from EBAday in Dublin, highlighting the challenge banks face in knowing they need to invest more in technology to deliver value and compete, while being constrained by regulatory spend, and emphasising the importance of capitalising on the opportunities today’s payments change creates to build for the future.

