JPMorgan Chase launches major fraud and scam prevention initiative

JPMorganChase is launching the largest fraud and scam prevention initiative in the bank’s history, including components related to consumer education, prevention, awareness and continuing investments in technology to reduce scam attacks.

During the week of November 17, to recognize International Fraud Awareness Week, Chase will host more than 20 educational workshops across the country in coordination with local law enforcement and other partners. These workshops, which are free and open to the public, aim to educate people on recognizing scams and providing the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves.



This is in addition to regular fraud and scam prevention workshops that take place across its more than 5,000 branches, covering all lower 48 states.



The workshops will cover fraud and scam prevention tools available from Chase, including in-app warnings for suspicious payments - especially for transactions linked to social media or other high-risk sources.



Chase is also introducing an added security feature that allows customers to designate a trusted contact who may be notified of certain transactions on the customer's account, helping protect against fraud or financial abuse.



In addition, the bank has established a dedicated Scam Interruption Team, developed by behavioral psychologists, investigators, and global scam prevention research. Team members are trained to provide support during stressful and impactful moments, and works to stop scams in real time.



Chase says that ita multi-billion dollar investment in technologies and strategies to protect accounts successfully safeguarded customers from losing $12 billion in fraud and scam attempts last year.



“Protecting our customers from fraud and scams requires a united front—banks, technology companies, social media platforms, and law enforcement all have a role to play,” says Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “At JPMorganChase, we’re leading by example by continuously investing in new solutions, but we call on the entire industry to join us in making it harder for criminals to exploit our communities.”