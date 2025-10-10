JPMorgan tells staff to register biometric data to access new HQ

JPMorgan Chase staffers will have to scan their fingerprints or eyes, rather than their ID badges, to access the bank's new New York headquarters.

0

The bank had initially planned to make biometric data registration voluntary but has now sent out emails saying that it is "required," according to the Financial Times.



The move is designed to improve both convenience and security.



Employees have been migrating to the new Manhattan site since August, with 10,000 people expected to be located there by the end of the year.



Biometric registration is still optional for employees accessing other JPMorgan sites, such as the London office, according to the Guardian.



Earlier this year JPMorgan ended hybrid working, requiring its 300,000+ employees to return to the office five days a week.