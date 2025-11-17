Cairo Amman Bank deploys iris recognition to disburse payments to unbanked workers

United Creations, an apparel manufacturing company in Jordan, has deployed iris recognition technology from IrisGuard to provide unbanked and migrant workers with direct access to slary payments.

In Jordan, the apparel sector relies heavily on a large migrant workforce, many of whom lack access to bank accounts and remain unbanked. Wage payments have traditionally been cash-based, exposing workers to risks such as wage theft, delayed payments, and high transaction fees, while creating administrative complexity and limited transparency for employers.



Until now, IrishGuard's EyePay technology has been primarily used to disburse humanitarian aid in conflict zones, enabling secure and traceable payments to vulnerable populations.



The new private sector deployment comes through a partnership with Cairo Amman Bank (CAB) Jordan, which has launched a national-scale biometric cash salary payment network for unbanked workers.



With just a simple iris scan, employees can securely access their wages instantly, without the need for a bank account, PIN, or physical ID.



As of November 2025, 74% of production floor employees had adopted EyePay, with full adoption targeted by year-end.



Imad Malhas, founder and managing director, IrisGuard, says: “By eliminating the need for individual bank accounts and physical IDs, we are protecting vulnerable workers while enabling payroll to operate at scale securely and efficiently. Partnering with United Creations & CAB demonstrates how biometric innovation can raise standards across the apparel sector, driving greater transparency and trust for workers, employers, and global brand partners alike.”