The eyes have it: Ant International adds iris authentication to smart payment glasses

Ant International has added iris authentication to its smart payment spectacles.

Currently, Alipay+ GlassPay applies multi-modal biometric verification measures including an AI-powered voice interface with intent recognition and voiceprint authentication technology.



Iris authentication is viwed as being more resistant to the spoofing attacks that can plague other biometric methods, such as voice, face or fingerprint recognition, thanks to a larger number of distinguishing feature points.



Alipay+ GlassPay's iris authentication feature compares over 260 biometric feature points to verify and protect the identity of the user. It uses AI and advanced liveness detection technology to counter fraud attempts using photos, videos, or 3D masks.



Smart glasses manufacturers Xiaomi and Meizu hve been lined up by Ant International's as inaugural partners to implement various payment functionalities. By way of example, Ant says smart glasses may help consumers to hail a ride and move seamlessly from a satisfactory offline try-on to an instant online purchase with a smoother checkout experience.