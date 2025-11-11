/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

EIB upgrades green finance digital tool

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extedned the coverage of its online tool, Green Checker, which is designed to identify projects eligible for green financing

  0 Be the first to comment

EIB upgrades green finance digital tool

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The tool, which is free to use, is designed to increase the size of bank's green portfolios and improve access to financing for SMEs and public bodies. 

Green Checker was initally available in the EU only but access has now been extended to numerous countries across North Africa, the Middle East, western Balkans, Caucasus and Eastern Europe. 

"[The Green Checker] helps companies assess whether their projects meet climate and environmental criteria amnd determine their eligibility for EIB financing through our partner banks," said EIB vice president Ambroise Fayolle. 

"We are now broadening its scope to include countries beyond Europe, accelerating climate investments globally."

Sponsored [Webinar] The ‘E’ Word: Balancing Efficiency and Empathy in Retail Payments Disputes with AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

European Investment Bank

Channels

/regulation & compliance /sustainable /financial inclusion /wholesale banking

Keywords

commercial banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/sibos

Sibos 2025: UN and banks call for climate investment shift

/sustainable

Green Fintech Network publishes ‘Theory of Change’ roadmap

/security

UK green fintech Tred winds up; blames APP fraud reimbursement rules

/startups

EIB announces plan to boost funding for European fintechs

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] The ‘E’ Word: Balancing Efficiency and Empathy in Retail Payments Disputes with AIFinextra Promoted[Webinar] The ‘E’ Word: Balancing Efficiency and Empathy in Retail Payments Disputes with AI

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept