EIB upgrades green finance digital tool

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extedned the coverage of its online tool, Green Checker, which is designed to identify projects eligible for green financing

The tool, which is free to use, is designed to increase the size of bank's green portfolios and improve access to financing for SMEs and public bodies.

Green Checker was initally available in the EU only but access has now been extended to numerous countries across North Africa, the Middle East, western Balkans, Caucasus and Eastern Europe.

"[The Green Checker] helps companies assess whether their projects meet climate and environmental criteria amnd determine their eligibility for EIB financing through our partner banks," said EIB vice president Ambroise Fayolle.

"We are now broadening its scope to include countries beyond Europe, accelerating climate investments globally."