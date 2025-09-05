Green Fintech Network publishes ‘Theory of Change’ roadmap

The Switzerland-based organisation, the Green Fintech Network, has published The Green Fintech Theory of Change report, outlining how fintech can drive the green transition.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The report breaks down strategies that push for green solutions and positive environmental impacts. The paper provides frameworks on how financial solutions can work against climate change, what green fintech can do to drive sustainable solutions, and where investors can find opportunities to fund the green transition.

The ‘theory of change’ as defined by the Green Fintech Network has been outlined through mechanisms that can lead to environmental solutions through sustainable fintech practices. The paper defines how technology and investments can be leveraged to build sustainable infrastructures and fintech solutions.

There are two primary categories of impact defined in the report: lending, assets, and investing, and data and analytics. The report breaks down these two categories into ‘buckets’, explaining which types of fintechs fit into each category, and the positive impact they could bring about.

Learn more about the latest innovations in the sustainable finance sector at Finextra's annual Sustainable Finance Live conference, taking place on 4 November 2025.