Shawbrook shares rise on LSE debut

Shares in Shawbrook rise more than six per cent on the specialist lender's first day of trading on the London Stock Exchange.

0

Having priced its shares in the middle of its previously announced range at £3.70 a piece, Shawbrook closed its first day on the LSE at £3.95 a share.



The bank, owned by a vehicle controlled by Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners, was looking to raise around £50 million at a £2 billion valuation.



“We are proud to be listing in London - our home market - a milestone that positions us well for the opportunities ahead,” says Shawbrook chief Marcelino Castrillo.



The IPO was London's biggest in two years following a period in which the UK capital lost out to US rivals.



Wise has moved to switch its listing from London to New York, while homegrown fintech giants Monzo and SumUp are understood to be weighing up the US for their planned IPOs.