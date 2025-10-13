/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Shawbrook preps £2bn IPO

UK specialist lender Shawbrook has confirmed that it is planning a November initial public listing on the London Stock Exchange.

  0 Be the first to comment

Shawbrook preps &#163;2bn IPO

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Shawbrook is seeking to raise £50 million at a £2 billion valuation through the listing.

Shawbrook was launched in 2011 when Pollen Street Capital, which at the time was part of Royal Bank of Scotland, bought Whiteaway Laidlaw Bank, which was then rebranded as Shawbrook.

The IPO will feature both newly issued shares from Shawbrook and existing shares sold by Marlin Bidco - the vehicle through which Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners own the bank. Up to a further 15% of the offer could be made available under an over-allotment option.

Shawbrook says that its loan book grew to £18.3 billion as of the end of September, up from £17 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Sponsored [Webinar] Winning Primacy with AI: Cognitive Banking at Scale
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Shawbrook Bank

Channels

/wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] How Smart FIs are achieving their AI Transformation TargetsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] How Smart FIs are achieving their AI Transformation Targets

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept