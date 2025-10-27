/wealth management

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Custody banks embrace tokenisation

Global custodians are leading the race in the adoption of tokenisation, according to a recently released survey.

The whitepaper pubished by fintech Broadridge found that two-thirds (63%) of custody banks already offer tokenised assets with a further 30% planning to do so within two years.

Wealth and asset managers though have been much slower to adopt the technology.  Just 15% of asset managers currently offer tokenised products. However, 41% have vowed to introduce such services "soon". 

Only 10% of wealth managers currently offer tokenisation with just 33% planning to adopt the technology within two years.

According to Broadridge, the survey results show that tokenisation is rapidly moving from theory to practice even if rates of adoption differ across market participants. 

“Custodians have set the pace with 91% citing improvements in efficiency, security, and innovation by offering tokenized assets,” said Germán Soto Sanchez, chief product and strategy officer, at Broadridge.

“Institutions that commit to trusted client experiences, strong governance, and scalable infrastructure for tokenization can lead a transformation that will redefine global markets for the next generation of investors.”

The 2025 Broadridge Tokenisation Survey polled 300 financial institutions across Europe and North America. 

