News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Broadridge to offer JPM Coin as settlement mechanism for DLR platform

Broadridge to offer JPM Coin as settlement mechanism for DLR platform

JP Morgan has struck a deal to offer its JPM Coin digital token as a settlement mechanism for Broadridge's DLR (Distributed Ledger Repo) platform.

The DLR platform taps distributed ledger technology to offer Broadridge clients intra-day, overnight and term repo capabilities.

The partnership will be the first time that JPM Coin - developed by JP Morgan's blockchain unit Onyx - will provide settlement capabilities to an external digital platform. JPM Coin will be available by June.

JP Morgan argues that, given the lack of “cash-on-chain” solutions in the industry today, it could act as a framework for other cash settlement solutions for other digital platforms.

The solution involves synchronised settlement across the two blockchain networks achieving delivery vs payment cross-chain, on the basis of “locking” cash and releasing it synchronously with the asset transfers.

Nelli Zaltsman, head, platform settlement solutions, Onyx by JP Morgan, says: "We are delighted to launch our Synchronized Settlement solution using JPM Coin through our work with Broadridge.

"At Onyx, we look to be the foremost provider of Cash-on-Chain solutions to existing and steadily growing digital asset platforms globally."

