/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

UK pension funds to back fintech startups

A consortium of 20 UK-based pension funds, asset managers and asset owners is set to invest in the country's fintech sector.

  0 Be the first to comment

UK pension funds to back fintech startups

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to an announcement from the UK government, the consortium, known as the Sterling 20, will invest billions in a range of sectors such as housing, infrastructure and financial services.

Among the entities involved are Aon, Aviva, L&G, mercer, WTW, M&G, Pension Protection Fund, Nest Corporation and Universities Superannuation Scheme. 

The initiative was announced at the Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham. 

"Every decision we make puts our members and their long-term outcomes first," said Ian Cornelius, CEO of Nest. "We believe private assets can play a key role in delivering strong, consistent returns for them."

The initiative comes on the back of the Mansion House Accord, which was signed in May and will see £50bn of collective funds invested in UK businesses and infrastructure. 

It also follows calls from various fintech leaders for more government support for the sector. 

Janine Hart, chief executive of Innovate Finance, the trade body for UK fintechs, said: “Fintech is a huge driver of growth, but in order for the full power of our sector to be unlocked and help benefit this community and our entire economy, we need government and we need regulators to get behind us as well and support this sector."

Sponsored [New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Aon Corporation Aviva Nest Innovate Finance

Channels

/retail banking /financial inclusion /payments /wholesale banking /start ups /markets

Keywords

alternative finance asset management

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

FCA sets out plan to back tokenisation of investment funds

/startups

UK venture funding reaches multi-year high

/retail

Revolut pledges £3bn UK investment

/inclusion

UK fintech Tide reaches unicorn status

/startups

Nvidia invests £2 billion into UK AI ecosystem including Revolut, Nscale - Bloomberg

/wholesale

UK dominates European fintech funding

/payments

UK government seeks open banking supplier for Universal Credit

/crypto

Trade bodies write to No 10 calling for UK blockchain and crypto push

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] Growing Pains: Evolving Core Banking for an Age of AIFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Growing Pains: Evolving Core Banking for an Age of AI

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept