Mexican fintech Plata sees valuation exceed $3bn

Plata, a startup based in Mexico and founded by three former Tinkoff executives has completed a $250m fund raise.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The startup, which launched in April 2023 with an initial focus on providing cards, payments and banking services to Mexico's unbanked, is now valued at $3.1bn.

The series B investment was led by venture capital firms Kora Management, Moore Capital Management, and TelevisaUnivision, with additional participation from Audeo Ventures.

According to Plata, the funds will be used to finance a full-scale launch as a bank. The fintech secured approval for a full banking licence in December 2024.

The latest fundraising round comes after a series A round in march raised $160m. The startup has raised more than $1m to date through a combination of combined debt and equity financing.