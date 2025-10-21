Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Mexican fintech Plata sees valuation exceed $3bn

Plata, a startup based in Mexico and founded by three former Tinkoff executives has completed a $250m fund raise.

  0 Be the first to comment

Mexican fintech Plata sees valuation exceed $3bn

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The startup, which launched in April 2023 with an initial focus on providing cards, payments and banking services to Mexico's unbanked, is now valued at $3.1bn.

The series B investment was led by venture capital firms Kora Management, Moore Capital Management, and TelevisaUnivision, with additional participation from Audeo Ventures.

According to Plata, the funds will be used to finance a full-scale launch as a bank. The fintech secured approval for a full banking licence in December 2024. 

The latest fundraising round comes after a series A round in march raised $160m. The startup has raised more than $1m to date through a combination of combined debt and equity financing. 

Sponsored [Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & Priorities
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Plata

Channels

/retail banking /financial inclusion /payments /start ups

Keywords

alternative finance bnpl credit referencing and support

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

Revolut gets Mexico banking license

/retail

Mexican digital bank Plata raises $160m

/cloud

Santander launches Openbank digital brand in Mexico

/inclusion

Paysend launches Paysend Libre in Mexico to reach underbanked population

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?Finextra Promoted[New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept