Allianz UK appoints first head of AI

German insurer Allianz has named Mansoor Reehana as its first ever head of AI.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The newly created role is designed to spearhed the firm's AI strategy.

Reehana will be responsible for the strategy, architecture and product delivery of AI projects, incouding the use of enterprise-scale AI and machine learning platforms.

He joined Allianz UK in may 2023 as a data sciences manager and played a 'pivotal' role in the firm's AI work to date, including the design of and migration to AI platforms and the implementation of generative AI.

The appointment was welcomed by Allianz UK COO Fergal Coburn who said he was "looking forward to working with [Reehana] as we leverage artificial intelligence to deliver impactful outcomes for our business, partners and customers".