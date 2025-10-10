/wealth management

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SoftBank in talks for $5 billion margin loan

SoftBank Group is reportedly asking global banks to borrow $5 billion as founder Masayoshi Son pours funding into AI investments.

According to Bloomberg, SoftBank is close to inking the deal with lenders for a margin loan, backed by stocks of its chip unit Arm Holdings Plc as collateral.

The bank’s earning statement revealed that SoftBank cashed in $13.5 billion in margin loans from Arm shares as of March 2025, with $5 billion still yet to be drawn.

In 2025, SoftBank Group established a $15 billion one-year facility to pour into US AI investments.

Last month, SoftBank Vision Fund laid off 20% of staff to reallocate funds for AI investment.

