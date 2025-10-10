/regulation & compliance

China probes Qualcomm for antitrust violation

US semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm is under investigation in China for allegedly breaching antitrust laws for its acquisition of Autotalks.

China’s market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation, will investigate if Qualcomm violated China’s antitrust law by omitting details during the acquisition.

The acquisition of the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) semiconductor company was announced in June this year.

Earlier this month, Qualcomm was charged with a £480 million lawsuit in London on the behalf of smartphone owners for overcharging on royalties on Apple and Samsung devices.

Last month Nvidia also faced investigations for violating China’s anti-monopoly laws.

