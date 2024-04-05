Russia targets Apple over banking apps

Russia's antitrust agency has set its sights on Apple, saying that the US firm has removed banking and payments apps from its App Store, according to Reuters.

The Federal Antimonopoly Service wrote to Apple detailing its concerns about the restrictions, which leave Russian banks unable to offer services, says Reuters.



Not only have most Russian banks been removed from the App Store, users are unable to install apps from outside of the store.



The agency says Apple is showing "signs of violation of antimonopoly legislation," and it is asking for a "detailed, motivated position on this issue".



Last month, the US filed a lawsuit against Apple, accusing the firm of monopolising the smartphone market through a host of actions, including the blocking of third-party apps from offering contactless payments.



Earlier this year, the company moved to head off European Commission antitrust charges by offering third-party providers access to the NFC chip technology in iOS devices.