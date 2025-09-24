Ripple stablecoin becomes offramp for BlackRock tokenised fund

Ripple has joined forces with Securitize on a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock and VanEck tokenised funds to exchange their shares to Ripple for the firm's stablecoin.

0

By bringing Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin to Securitize's tokenisation platform, the smart contract adds an additional off ramp for BlackRock's BUIDL and VanEck's VBILL tokenised short term treasury funds.



The smart contract means that BUIDL and VBILL holders can instantly exchange their shares for RLUSD 24/7, unlocking additional stable, on-chain transfers. Investors gain continuous exposure to RLUSD while preserving exposure to on-chain yield and a broader range of DeFi strategies.



Jack McDonald, SVP, stablecoins, Ripple, says: "Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenised funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto."



Carlos Domingo, CEO, Securitize, adds: "Partnering with Ripple to integrate RLUSD into our tokenization infrastructure is a major step forward in automating liquidity for tokenised assets. Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products—bringing the full potential of blockchain to institutional finance."