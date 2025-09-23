Big banks inject $136 million into blockchain payments network Fnality

Fnality, the international consortium of global banks focused on building a blockchain-based payment system to support the adoption of tokenised assets and marketplaces, has raised $136 million in a significant vote of confidence from backers.

1

The Series C funding round was led by WisdomTree, Bank of America, Citi, KBC Group, Temasek and Tradeweb. The lead investors were joined by existing investors Banco Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, DTCC, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, ING, Nasdaq Ventures, State Street and UBS.



Following the launch of the Sterling Fnality Payment System in the UK in December 2023, the ongoing strategic initiatives include extending the network’s footprint to other major currencies, enhancing liquidity management tools, and providing settlement interoperability for new innovations such as stablecoins and tokenized deposits.



Michelle Neal, CEO of Fnality International, comments: “The closing of our Series C reflects a shared conviction that the future of money demands a new foundation. Our blockchain-based settlement systems, anchored in the credit quality of central bank money, connect traditional finance with the fast adoption of tokenized and decentralized markets. We’re not just modernising wholesale payments, we’re building a future that fuses decentralised finance’s operational optimisation with traditional finance’s capital efficiency.”