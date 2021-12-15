Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Santander Fnality

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fnality preps go live with pledge to slash intraday liquidity costs

Fnality preps go live with pledge to slash intraday liquidity costs

Backed by some of the world's largest banks, blockchain for payments consortium Fnality says it expects to reduce banks' intraday liquidity requirements by 70% when it goes live next year.

Developed in association with technology analytics company FNA, the ‘Fnality Participant Simulator’ has estimated the daily liquidity requirements reduction for banks when consolidating multiple existing payment rails into its blockchain-based payment system.

Trial runs with Banco Santander indicated that the possible intraday liquidity saving is between 33% - 70%. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently suggested potential industry savings of $8bn on the assumption the top 100 Tier 1 banks were able to reduce their intraday liquidity requirements by just 25%.

By facilitating a ‘Single Pool of Liquidity’, Fnality hopes to provide banking shareholders with the ability to settle PvP as well as DvP transactions atomically and on a near-instant basis, empowering them to manage virtually the entirety of their cash and collateral portfolio from one place, rather than via the parking of capital across fragmented nostros, correspondents, domestic CSDs, and more.

Fnality CEO, Rhomaios Ram, says: "The digital disruption of legacy financial systems has drastically enhanced the way capital and funds can be traded. Of the technologies being integrated, blockchain is ideally placed to improve the efficiency of intraday liquidity, from reducing funding costs and payment delays to improved security."

Related Companies

Banco Santander Fnality

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Key Considerations when driving Holistic Cash Management Digitisation[On-Demand Webinar] Key Considerations when driving Holistic Cash Management Digitisation

Trending

Related News
Fnality adviser: Wholesale CBDCs need more than just a central bank
/crypto

Fnality adviser: Wholesale CBDCs need more than just a central bank

Utility Settlement Coin project eyes global FX market

Utility Settlement Coin project eyes global FX market

Trending

  1. Monzo hits $4.5bn valuation as revenues soar

  2. HSBC and Wells Fargo achieve PvP settlement finality with DLT

  3. JPMorgan to hire hundreds more staff for UK digital bank

  4. Wise replaces chair with ex-Netflix CFO

  5. Irish banks’ mobile payments plan hits roadblock

Research
See all reports »
Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022