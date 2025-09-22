WhatsApp adds QR code payments to business app

Meta has added a QR code-based payments option to the WhatsApp Business App.

0

Unveiled at the firm's business summit in India, the feature lets small businesses share QR codes in one tap, enabling customers to pay directly within WhatsApp using their preferred payment method.



Payments via WhatsApp is already popular in India. Earlier this year, the app was given the greenlight to roll out its P2P payments service to all of its hundreds of millions of users in the country.



The business app has a host of features designed to help SMEs communicate with customers and boost sales. At the Mumbai summit, in addition to payments, it unveiled new customer support and advertising tools.