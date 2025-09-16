/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Lloyds' customers deposit over £1 million at PayPoint stores in first month

Customers of Lloyds bank have deposited over £1 million with PayPoint's BankLocal service within a month of the app-based cash deposit feature going live.

  2 Be the first to comment

Lloyds&#39; customers deposit over &#163;1 million at PayPoint stores in first month

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Lloyds is the first major UK bank to launch the mobile app feature which allows cash to be paid in at over 30,000 PayPoint high street locations nationwide, using a simple barcode.

Users can pay in up to £300 per day in notes and coins, up to a maximum of £600 a month, with the barcode valid for two hours.

With 99.5% of people living within a mile of a PayPoint store, the successful roll out demonstrates a clear demand for local cash deposit services as banks and ATMs progressively disappear from the high street.

Anthony Sappor, retail propositions and partnerships director, PayPoint, said: “The speed in which the BankLocal service has reached this milestone validates the consumer demand for this service. Thanks to our network of over 30,000 PayPoint retailer partners nationwide, we’re looking forward to seeing the service continue to build momentum and deliver an essential banking service to even more customers in the future.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Consumer Lending's Future: When Embedded Finance meets Smarter Decisioning
 

Share

 
2
 
 
 

Related Company

PayPoint plc Lloyds Banking Group

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Lloyds launches in-app barcode cash deposit scanning at PayPoint stores

/retail

Lloyds adds travel booking feature to app

/payments

Lloyds selects Moneyhub for transaction data enrichment

/retail

Despite evidence to the contrary, FCA insists new access to cash rule having 'positive impact'

[Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & PrioritiesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & Priorities

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept