Lloyds adds travel booking feature to app

UK bank Lloyds has teamed up with travel technology platform Hopper to let customers book flights and accommodation directly from its app.

0

Hopper's AI-driven platform lets Lloyds app users book their holiday and ensure they get a best price guarantee, recommendations on when to book flights for the best price, and price drop protection.



Once booked, customers can keep track of their trips directly in the Lloyds app.



Tamara van den Ban, MD, customer propositions, Lloyds, says: “Working with Hopper, we’re the first UK bank to offer our customers unparalleled convenience, value and peace of mind when planning their travels, all of which can be managed in the palm of their hand, through our mobile app.”



