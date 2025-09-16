MoonPay adds ex-PayPal execs through Meso acquisition

Crypto payments firm MoonPay has acquired Meso, a startup founded by former PayPal executives to bridge traditional finance and digital assets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

0

MoonPay says that the deal, which follows the acquisitions of crypto payments processor Helio and stablecoin infrastructure platform Iron earlier this year, brings together the components needed to create a single, global payments network.



Ali Aghareza - who was part of the original engineering team at Braintree, later acquired by PayPal where he went on to lead engineering, before co-founding Meso in 2022 - becomes MoonPay chief technology officer.



His co-founder, Ben Mills - who was previously head of developer experience at Braintree and head of product at Venmo - becomes SVP of product at MoonPay.



Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO, MoonPay, says: “We’ve built trusted ramps that brought millions into crypto, now we’re building the global network that will move money across every form and in every market. Ali and Ben’s track record at Braintree, Venmo and PayPal makes them the ideal leaders to help us connect banks, card networks, stablecoins and blockchains into one system.”