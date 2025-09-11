Paytently and Mastercard team on open banking payments

Payments orchestration platform Paytently has unveiled an open banking-based account-to-account payment service built on Mastercard technology.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Paytently Open Banking powered by Mastercard Open Finance lets shoppers pay directly from their bank at the checkout while helping merchants increase conversion rates and improve cash flow.



Combining Mastercard’s open banking connectivity and Paytently’s orchestration layer, the new offering promises to streamline payments end-to-end, bringing secure bank authentication, initiation, and enhanced reconciliation within a single flow for greater operational efficiency.



Paytently’s proprietary orchestration engine routes each transaction over the most effective rail for instant payment confirmation and faster settlement.



Samuel Barrett, CEO, Paytently, says: “By combining our orchestration expertise with Mastercard’s open banking technology, we’re enabling merchants to move money faster, reduce operational friction, and ultimately create a more seamless experience for their customers.”