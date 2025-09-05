/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bank of England and BIS develop off-the-shelf module for analysing ISO 20022 data

The BIS Inovation Hub and the Bank of England have developed a prototype analytical tool to unlock the richer payments data derived from the ISO 20022 payments messaging protocol.

  0 Be the first to comment

Bank of England and BIS develop off-the-shelf module for analysing ISO 20022 data

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The increased use of the ISO 20022 standard for payment messages in Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems and other market infrastructures means an increasing number of jurisdictions will adopt the protocol in the coming years. Ninety-three percent of payment system operators have already either implemented ISO 20022 or are working to implement it in their systems.

The Bank for International Settlements' Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has published harmonised ISO 20022 data requirements amid fears over the inconsistent application of the international messaging standard across different jursidictions.

The prototype developed by the Bank of England and the BIS, under the name Project Keystone, aims to address these fears.

As part of the project, two modules have been developed. The first addressed the complexities of handling the ISO 20022 data structure and the associated data storage requirements, while the second provided analysis based on the data.

Keystone is intended to become an off-the-shelf component that payment system operators can integrate into their own systems to unlock the value of the richer payments data.

Potential use cases for central banks and other authorities include greater understanding of real-time economic conditions, system liquidity, and participant assurance, including compliance with the ISO 20022 standard itself.

Keystone has focused on only a subset of the possible analytics use cases that could be derived from the new payment standard. The BIS and BofE says future improvements to the project could focus on expanding the number of pre-build analytic use cases. Additional areas for future development relate to the provision of additional information to augment the payment message.

For example, the project partners cite the incorporation of data from BICs and LEIs, which would allow for greater understanding of which entities are included in transactions.

Sponsored [New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Bank of England

Channels

/payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

iso20022

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Ant International, Standard Chartered and Swift collaborate on bank-to-wallet payment system

/regulation

EBAday 2025: Are we ready for ISO 20022?

/payments

Finastra releases message transformation service for MT to ISO 20022 switch

/payments

Fedwire Funds Service ISO 20022 migration delayed until July

/payments

Bank of England to develop analytics data platform for ISO 20022

/payments

Swift opens API channel for ISO 20022 corporate payment tracking

/payments

Chips migrates to ISO 20022 message format

/payments

BIS publishes proposals for harmonisation of ISO20022 data standards

[Webinar] Money Mules: Tackling Payments Fraud Across The Account LifecycleFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Money Mules: Tackling Payments Fraud Across The Account Lifecycle

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept