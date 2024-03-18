Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
TransUnion launches AI-powered data analytics platform

TransUnion launches AI-powered data analytics platform

Credit bureau TransUnion has unveiled a cloud-based AI-powered data and analytics platform for financial institutions.

The OneTru platform connects separate data and analytic assets built for credit risk, marketing and fraud prevention and concentrates them in a single, layered and unified environment.

Built on top of TransUnion’s hybrid-cloud infrastructure, OneTru taps into AI and machine learning technologies from Neustar, the identity resolution company TransUnion bought for over $3 billion in 2021.

Venkat Achanta, chief technology, data and analytics officer, TransUnion, says: “OneTru’s AI and ML driven knowledge graph capabilities will help our clients break down data silos and learn from the wealth of information available in our emerging digital world.

“This will allow our clients to move beyond traditional identity graphs that are limited to explicit data and deterministic linking. Our customers will have access to knowledge graphs that retrieve information from a much broader field and will be empowered to make logical inferences from linked, unstructured and structured data, thus providing additional meaning and context.”

For instance, says TransUnion, OneTru’s AI capabilities will enable graphs that improve identity resolution for fraud use cases by linking structured data like traditional offline identities and unstructured data, like behavioural information and device properties.

