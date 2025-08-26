Carlyle to buy intelliflo for up to $200m

Investment firm Carlyle has agreed to buy intelliflo, a cloud-based practice management software for independent financial advisors in the UK, from Invesco in a deal worth up to $200 million.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Carlyle will pay asset manager Invesco $135 million at closing, slated for the fourth quarter, with another $65 million on the table in potential future earn outs.
Founded in 2004, London-based intelliflo offers an end-to-end software platform used by over 30,000 professionals at approximately 2600 advisory firms, supporting the management of approximately £450 billion in client assets.
The platform delivers CRM, financial planning, client onboarding, compliance workflows, and reporting functionality. Its cloud-native, multi-tenanted SaaS architecture integrates with over 120 third-party applications.
Carlyle says it wants to focus on strengthening intelliflo’s position in the UK and accelerate its growth in Australia.
Meanwhile, the firm's US-based subsidiaries will be established as a standalone business called RedBlack, run by a separate management team. Intelliflo UK and RedBlack were two of the five disparate businesses that Invesco consolidated into one unit back in 2021.
Nick Eatock, CEO, intelliflo, says: “With Carlyle’s support, we will continue to focus on delivering great value to our clients, with a renewed focus on building innovative solutions for the evolving needs of our core UK and Australian customer bases.”