wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Invesco to consolidate technology offerings under a single brand

Invesco is to consolidate five disparate software businesses acquired over the past few years into a single financial advisory technology unit, Inteliflo.

The combination of Intelliflo UK, i4C, Jemstep, Portfolio Pathway and RedBlack will serve 30k+ advisors, three million end investors and have $900bb assets under advisement.

The business wil be headed by Nick Eatock, Intelliflo's British founder CEO.

The firm says the new unit “will be able to offer its customers around the world a broader range of end-to-end solutions that span the advisory lifecycle, from financial planning and practice management to portfolio management solutions, digital advisory and managed services.”

The array of functionality includes: onboarding; customer engagement; investment planning; portfolio management; online trading; billing; workflow; order management; reporting and, pre and post-trade compliance. Interoperable integration of the disparate software solutions on offer will come through a single API.

