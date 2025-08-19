Robinhood UK rolls out AI investing assistant to decode market movements

Robinhood is rolling out an AI-powered investing assistant to help UK users interpret and navigate market movements.

Digests by Robinhood Cortex uses generative AI to analyse breaking news quickly, analyst reports, technicals and Robinhood’s proprietary data to summarise why a particular stock is moving, in plain English.



Digests can be found directly on the stock detail page and will be free to all UK customers at launch.



The product began rolling out to customers in the US earlier this summer, and has already been used by hundreds of thousands of Robinhood customers. .



"Digests by Robinhood Cortex is our first AI insight tool - built directly into our app," says Jordan Sinclair, president at Robinhood UK. "We believe our UK customers - from first-time investors to seasoned traders - will appreciate the timely, accessible summaries that highlight what may be moving a stock. We will keep introducing AI tools that prioritise customer education and help our investors navigate the market with confidence."