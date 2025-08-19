/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Robinhood UK rolls out AI investing assistant to decode market movements

Robinhood is rolling out an AI-powered investing assistant to help UK users interpret and navigate market movements.

  0 Be the first to comment

Robinhood UK rolls out AI investing assistant to decode market movements

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Digests by Robinhood Cortex uses generative AI to analyse breaking news quickly, analyst reports, technicals and Robinhood’s proprietary data to summarise why a particular stock is moving, in plain English.

Digests can be found directly on the stock detail page and will be free to all UK customers at launch.

The product began rolling out to customers in the US earlier this summer, and has already been used by hundreds of thousands of Robinhood customers. .

"Digests by Robinhood Cortex is our first AI insight tool - built directly into our app," says Jordan Sinclair, president at Robinhood UK. "We believe our UK customers - from first-time investors to seasoned traders - will appreciate the timely, accessible summaries that highlight what may be moving a stock. We will keep introducing AI tools that prioritise customer education and help our investors navigate the market with confidence."

Sponsored [Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising Risk
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Robinhood

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wealth management /retail banking /markets

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Robinhood to buy Canadian crypto player WonderFi

/inclusion

Robinhood to bring tokenisation to Europe

/wealth

Robinhood moves into wealth management and private banking

/retail

Robinhood rolls out prediction markets contracts

/wealth

Robinhood helping UK investors gain easier access to US markets

/regulation

Robinhood to pay $45 million over multiple regulatory failures

[New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AIFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AI

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept