Robinhood to buy Canadian crypto player WonderFi

American trading app Robinhood is buying WonderFi, the Canadian crypto operator of Bitbuy and Coinsquare, for around C$250 million in cash.

The Bitbuy and Coinsquare platforms together hold more than C$2.1 billion in assets under custody.



Robinhood says the deal will help it expand in one of the world's fastest growing crypto markets and build a "global financial ecosystem".



WonderFi employees will join more than 140 Robinhood staffers already based in Canada. The US giant established a base Toronto in 2024 as an infrastructure engineering hub.



“WonderFi has built a formidable family of brands serving beginner and advanced crypto users alike, making them an ideal partner to accelerate Robinhood’s mission in Canada,” says Johann Kerbrat, SVP and GM, Robinhood Crypto.



Under the agreement, set to close in H2, Robinhood will pay C$0.36 per share in cash to acquire all outstanding shares of WonderFi. This represents a 41% premium over WonderFi’s closing price on 12 May.