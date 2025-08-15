/payments

Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal are looking to offload payments processing joint venture Moneris for up to $2 billion, according to Reuters.

RBC and BMO explore $2bn sale of Moneris payments business - Reuters

Founded by the two Canadian banking giants in 2000, Moneris handles a third of all business transactions in the country.

RBC and BMO have brought in advisors to explore a potential sale of the business which brings in around $700 million in annual revenues, says Reuters, citing sources.

Banks have shed their payments operations in recent years; last month another Canadian lender, TD, agreed to offload part of its merchant processing business to Fiserv.

