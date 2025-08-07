Cinven makes majority investment in Objectway

Private equity firm Cinven has made a majority investment in Italian wealth management technology provider ObjectWay. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Milan, Objectway supports more than 250 financial institutions across more than 16 countries.



Cinven’s backing will provide strategic and financial support, including continued investment in technology innovation, as well as support for future organic growth and targeted M&A opportunities.



Objectway founder Luigi Marciano will remain a significant shareholder alongside Cinven, and continue in his role as CEO and chair.



Luigi Sbrozzi, partner and co-head of strategic funds at Cinven comments: “Cinven has a wealth of experience in the financial services and technology sectors, and a successful track record of partnering with exceptional management teams to create market leading businesses by investing for growth, including through tech-led innovation and buy and build strategies."