Objectway buys Canada's Nest Wealth

Italian software and services provider to banks and asset and wealth managers Objectway is making moves into North America through the acquisition of Canadian firm Nest Wealth. Terms were not disclosed.

Objectway has more than 200 clients for its software and service platform, which digitalises as-a-service the value chain of private banking, wealth and asset management.



It is now gaining a significant foothold in North America by taking over Nest Wealth, which provides digital wealth technology for onboarding, account opening, and financial planning to some of the largest financial institutions in Canada.



Luigi Marciano, CEO, Objectway, says: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our growth and global expansion strategy, enabling us to establish and broaden our market presence in North America and to offer an even more comprehensive range of innovative products and services to existing and new customers in both the EMEA and North American regions in which we operate.”