Dwpbank buys brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets

Deutsche WertpapierService Bank (dwpbank) has agreed to buy Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Founded in 2020, Lemon.markets provides digital brokerage and custody infrastructure, enabling any company to offer investment products. Last year it secured a license as an investment firm from German regulator BaFin, enabling it to provide contract broking, investment advice, financial portfolio management, financial commission business, proprietary trading, and custody business.
A year ago, the firm closed a €12 million investment round led by CommerzVentures, bringing its total funding to €28 million.
It now becomes part of dwpbank, a German provider of securities services, with the business operating a two-brand strategy but working together to develop their platforms.
Dwpbank says that clients will benefit from an expanded and competitive portfolio of services - ranging from full custody to digital Brokerage-as-a-Service offerings, which can be dynamically combined within their own customer base.
Max Linden, CEO, lemon.markets, says: “Both companies share the mission to make investing in capital markets more accessible - the best foundation for our cooperation. Alongside our technological leadership, we’re sending a signal of strength to existing and future partners and customers."
Kristina Lindenbaum, board member, client and digital transformation, dwpbank, adds: “With the technological know-how and innovative offering from lemon.markets, we can now offer Banks, as well as Fintechs and Asset Managers, the best of both worlds in the securities business - expertise and stability combined with innovative strength. "