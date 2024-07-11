Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

CommerzVentures lemon.markets

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Markets

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets raises €12m

Brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets raises €12m

Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets has raised €12 million in a funding round led by CommerzVentures.

Heliad and existing investors including Creandum, Lakestar, Lightspeed and System.one joined the round, which brings total funding to €28 million.

Lemon.markets provides digital brokerage and custody infrastructure, enabling any company to offer investment products.

Earlier this year it secured a license as an investment firm from German regulator BaFin, enabling it to provide contract broking, investment advice, financial portfolio management, financial commission business, proprietary trading, and custody business.

In March the startup went live in cooperation with Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, and Tradegate. Financial education app beatvest signed on as a customer to offer ETF investments for its B2C customers.

The new funding will be used to introduce more partners and products, while the company also plans to expand across Europe in 2025 as it targets the opening 100 million brokerage accounts.

Jonas Wenke, CommerzVentures, says: "At CommerzVentures, we love partnering with the most talented teams that are solving financial services’ most complex problems. lemon.markets certainly ticks both boxes."

Related Companies

CommerzVentures lemon.markets

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Markets

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. Developing HSBC&#39;s Zing app: The role played by Visa, Currencycloud and Tink

  2. Mastercard and Visa extend cap on inter-regional fees for tourist cards in EU

  3. RBI joins Project Nexus for instant cross-border payments

  4. UK payments group urges incoming Government to make Big Tech refund fraud victims

  5. Divido calls in the administrators

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk