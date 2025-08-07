Barclays and BNP Paribas invest in Capitolis

Barclays and BNP Paribas are the latest big-name banks to invest in Capitolis, bringing the capital markets tech provider's strategic funding round up to $56 million.

Existing investor JP Morgan, alongside VCs Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, and Greenfield Partners, has also joined the round. Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street and UBS all invested in November.



Founded by Gil Mandelzis, ex-Traiana and Icap, Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters, and Igor Teleshevksy, formerly Traiana, Capitolis is designing multiple new products and services to address capital markets constraints on under-utilised capital.



“We’re pleased to support the ongoing development of innovative products by Capitolis, and this investment further cements the collaboration between our firms,” says Kester Keating, head of US principal investments, Barclays.



Adds Capitolis CEO Mandelzis: “These investments will help us further accelerate our growth and expansion in the capital markets as we continue our strong business momentum.”