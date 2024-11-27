Capitolis scoops $20 million investment from Wall Street elite

Capital markets tech provider Capitolis has received strategic investements from Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street and UBS.

0

The new round is led by Citi and includes State Street, both existing investors in Capitolis, as well as new investors Morgan Stanley, and UBS. Each bank will invest $5 million and will join other existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, Standard Chartered and JPMorgan.



Founded by Gil Mandelzis, ex-Traiana, and Icap, Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters, and Igor Teleshevksy, formerly Traiana, Capitolis is designing multiple new products and services to address capital markets constraints on under-utilised capital.



“Capitolis has been partnering closely with the industry to make the financial markets safer and stronger within a well-regulated system, and we have seen tremendous growth because of this,” says CEO Mandelzis, CEO. “Our partnership with the world’s leading banks over the last few years has been terrific and we are excited to expand these relationships as well as add more of the world’s foremost financial institutions as both investors and board members.”