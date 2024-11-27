/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Capitolis scoops $20 million investment from Wall Street elite

Capital markets tech provider Capitolis has received strategic investements from Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street and UBS.

  0 Be the first to comment

Capitolis scoops $20 million investment from Wall Street elite

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new round is led by Citi and includes State Street, both existing investors in Capitolis, as well as new investors Morgan Stanley, and UBS. Each bank will invest $5 million and will join other existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, S Capital, Spark Capital, SVB Capital, Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, Standard Chartered and JPMorgan.

Founded by Gil Mandelzis, ex-Traiana, and Icap, Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters, and Igor Teleshevksy, formerly Traiana, Capitolis is designing multiple new products and services to address capital markets constraints on under-utilised capital.

“Capitolis has been partnering closely with the industry to make the financial markets safer and stronger within a well-regulated system, and we have seen tremendous growth because of this,” says CEO Mandelzis, CEO. “Our partnership with the world’s leading banks over the last few years has been terrific and we are excited to expand these relationships as well as add more of the world’s foremost financial institutions as both investors and board members.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Unifying Card Programmes: The cost-reduction imperative
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Capitolis

Channels

/markets

Comments: (0)

Related news

/markets

Former chancellor Osborne joins $110 million funding round in Capitolis

/markets

Wall Street elite join $90 million round in Capitolis

/markets

Citi, JPMorgan and State Street invest in Capitolis

[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming MandatesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept