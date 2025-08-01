Atom Bank restructures tech leadership team

UK-based Atom Bank has announced a series of changes to its technology senior leadership team, including a chief of staff and a new AI and data science team.

According to the challenger bank, the changes are designed to accelerate product launches and enhance delivery capabilities.

They also come ahead of Atom releasing a number of new savings products.

In all, there are nine promotions involved in the restructuring, a number of which are focused on service delivery. These include a new head of lending delivery (Ges Richmond), a new head of savings delivery (Orla Codyre) and a new head of platform and enteprise delivery (Kath Langlands).

Four senior technology appointments were also announced - Rob Smith as head of engineering, Rob Butcher as head of architecture, Faizah Rafique as head of buisness analysis and James Kerruish as CISO and head of service.

The final two appointments involve Leanne Judge who has been named as chief of staff and will focus on improving the effectiveness of the technology team.

In addition, Russell Collingham has been appointed as head of the newly formed AI and data science team.

The appointments were welcomed by chief technology officer Andy Sturrock who said the appointees' "collective expertise will be vital as we continue to increase our velocity and invest in our technology stack to better support the business".