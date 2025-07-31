/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Canada's Real-Time Rail set for testing phase

The technical build for Canada's Real-Time Rail (RTR) payments system is almost complete, with testing set to be carried out in autumn ahead of launch.

  0 Be the first to comment

Canada&#39;s Real-Time Rail set for testing phase

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Part of a multi-year, multi-system payments modernisation initiative, RTR will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive irrevocable funds in seconds, 24/7/365. The system will also tap the ISO 20022 messaging standard to support payment information traveling with every payment.

Mastercard-owned Vocalink was initially contracted with providing the clearing and settlement infrastructure, with TCS onboard as integration lead. However, after a second review of the project pushed the delivery deadline back, last year IBM Canada and CGI were brought in.

Following delays, the multi-year project now appears close to competition. In his latest update, Payments Canada chief delivery officer Jude Pinto says the RTR's technical build will be completed in weeks. This will be followed by testing for operational readiness, user acceptance, and security. However, he has not provided a go-live date.

Sponsored [New Report] Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and Regulation
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Payments Canada

Channels

/retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and RegulationFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and Regulation

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept