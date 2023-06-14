Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Payments Canada further delays real-time payment launch

Payments Canada further delays real-time payment launch

Payments Canada is to conduct a second review of its proposed Real-Time Rail (RTR) payments system, pushing the delivery deadline for the troubled project further into the future.

The payments body says current delivery delays, "unrelated to the exchange technology components", are impacting the launch date of the RTR.

To get to the bottom of the issues, Payments Canada is to undertake a new three-month investigation into the risks identified in the delivery of the RTR.

Earlier this year, Payments Canada engaged a third party to review delivery assurance, with a focus on programme management, people and process. This review completed in Q1 and recommended additional testing and investments to ensure ongoing operations once the RTR system goes live.

Part of a multi-year, multi-system payments modernisation initiative, RTR will allow Canadians to initiate payments and receive irrevocable funds in seconds, 24/7/365. The system will also tap the ISO 20022 messaging standard to support payment information traveling with every payment.

Payments Canada is working with several vendors on the project, with Mastercard-owned Vocalink building the RTR clearing and settlement infrastructure, local debit network Interac acting as the exchange solution provider, and TCS onboard as integration lead.

Payments Canada says it recognises that timelines have shifted since the RTR program was launched and acknowledges the implications of delays to the payment ecosystem.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 14 June, 2023, 17:43Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Another centralised real-time payment system facing ongoing delays to add to the list. The technology and its implementation are proven, but the challenge is these type of systems are prone to go at the pace of the slowest participant; and there are many vested-interest reasons why a participant may want to delay - industry politics, internal priorities, internal capacity to change, lucrative legacy business models under threat, liquidity management, competition etc.

This is possibly the cause in Canada, maybe there are other reasons, but Pix in Brazil has shown what can be achieved when all participants pull together with strong direction (from the central bank in this case) and an absence of much legacy technology and business processes to change/protect.

