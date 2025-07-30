Airwallex to double London office space as UK revenues soar

Business payments outfit Airwallex is to double its office space in London after experiencing 109% year-on-year growth in the UK.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex provides bill payments for companies that operate globally, expense management and multi-currency debit cards for its 150,000 business clients.



The firm has been expanding fast, hitting $720 million in annualised revenue in March 2025, up 90% year-over-year. In May, the firm achieved a $6.2 billion valuation on the back of a $300 million Series F funding round.



Launched in the UK in 2020 Airwallex has revealed triple digit growth in Britain, driven by an uplift in the volume and value of deals.



Revenue in the first half of 2025 grew by 109% versus the same period last year - higher than the growth levels seen in more established Airwallex markets such as Australia and Singapore.



The firm currently employs 100 staff at its UK headquarters in Holborn. With revenues soaring, the firm is preparing to move into a new office space in Fitzrovia to accomodate a high growth recruitment drive.



The new office will occupy the entire first floor of the Wells & More building on Mortimer Street, and at over 16,000 sq ft is more than double the size of the existing space.



The business is also in advanced planning to launch a number of new products in-market in the coming months, such as Yield and other value-added service.



"The UK continues to be one of Airwallex’s fastest-growing markets globally," says Kai Wu, Chief Revenue Office at Airwallex. "The surge in demand for our platform shows that businesses here are increasingly looking for modern alternatives to traditional banking and payments infrastructure. Our new Fitzrovia office is a testament to the incredible momentum we’re seeing and our long-term commitment to investing in the UK market."